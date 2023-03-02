What Do You Think About this L.L. Bean Lawsuit?

Linda Lenzi from New York is suing L.L. Bean claiming that the company’s boots are not “waterproof.”

New York Woman is Suing L.L. Bean over “Waterproof” Boots

Lenzi has filed a class action suit against the Freeport based retailer. The court documents said the zipper-closure is not waterproof, making the boots not waterproof.

Suit Claims Zipper not Waterproof

In the suit, Lenzi said she was wearing a pair of L.L. Bean brand boots in 2020 when leaked while wearing them outside.

L.L. Bean Knows About the Lawsuit

L.L. Bean said they are aware of the lawsuit, but do not comment on ongoing litigation. The company said they "look forward to addressing these claims through the legal process." according to WGME News.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and Free App Download

This story will be updated when more information is released to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news and app alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

ALSO READ: Maine Man Died after Vehicle Crashed Upside Down in Water

READ MORE: Charges Pending after Two People Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash

Waterfront Home is a Luxurious Treasure on Madawaska Lake, Maine