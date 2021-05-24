Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report '' is not so much a look at the forecast, but is about how we talk about the weather in the County.

Rain came pretty heavy for a brief period Saturday afternoon as we had temperatures in the mid 80’s.

The Fiddlehead Festival was happening Saturday in different parts of Presque Isle. Some of the events like the crafts and live music were moved to the old KMart location next to the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Many of us woke up Sunday morning to showers to see the sun come out nice and bright later in the morning and last through the rest of the day.

There was some wind Sunday that caused power outages in areas of Aroostook County. At one point, around 1:00 p.m., up to 534 meters were affected in the County. The initial reason was under investigation with reports of fallen trees most likely cutting off the power.

It’s allergy season and it’s tough for people who have it bad. The dandelions are everywhere and the pollen is in the air. You probably already take something to combat it or have some sort of solution. Whatever it is, make sure you take care during this stretch.

Still keep an eye out for the hornets. They are busy building this time of year and are pretty tenacious when it comes to finding a home for their nests. Don’t try to kick them or spray them with water like you hear some people do. Get the official spray from the store and stand back about 25 feet and get rid of them once and for all.

Get our free mobile app

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.