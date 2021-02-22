Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Mostly sunny this morning, then increasing clouds with snow showers likely late this afternoon. Highs around 28/-2 Celsius

Monday Night ~ Periods of snow. Accumulating 1 to 3 inches overnight. Lows near 24/-5C

Tuesday ~ A chance of snow showers in the morning, then turning partly sunny. Highs around 35/+2

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy. Lows around 23/-5C.

Wednesday ~ A mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers late in the day. Highs around 37/+3

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Snow likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -9. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Snow, mainly before 3am. Low around 25. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 20.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -4.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

You know your neighbors are ready for spring when they try to snowblow the entire backyard on a sunny Sunday afternoon. One dude shoveling to break the almost 3 and half foot snow bank, abd the other one pushing the snowblower. No gloves. Hoodie. No hat. Just going for it. When asked if they were sore from all the straining work, the answer was “all in a day’s work.”

Wednesday is the talk of the town right now as we are expecting up to 42 degrees with sunshine. Keep in mind, the snow is about 3 to 4 feet in your yard. We’re also supposed to see some rain Wednesday - that will really wash away a lot of snow. Not so great for snowmobilers and skiers.

Speaking of snowmobiles, an interactive website was just created that shows on the trails across the state. You would think something like that already existed - but apparently not. The site also details service areas, places to fuel up and places to eat.

Just about everyone is talking about the time change. It’s just under 3 weeks away and we spring forward an hour. It will be light out after 6 pm and only stay lighter later as we head into the nice weather.

Stay warm and keep your windshield defrosted.