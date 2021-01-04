Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
LOCAL WEATHER:
- Monday ~ Cloudy skies. Highs around 28/-2 Celsius
- Monday Night ~ Mostly cloudy. Lows near 21/-7C.
- Tuesday ~ Cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30/-1C.
- Tuesday Night ~ Cloudy. Lows near 23/-5C
- Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around the freezing mark
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.
- Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 31. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 10 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 11 to 13 mph.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North wind 10 to 14 mph.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
