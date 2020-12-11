Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy. Highs around 33/+1 Celsius.

Friday Night ~ Cloudy with a low near 23/-5.

Saturday ~ Mostly cloudy, Highs around 30/-1C.

Saturday Night ~ Snow or mixed precipitation. Low near 27/-3. Snow could accumulate 2 to 4 inches.

Sunday ~ Snow, mixing with rain, freezing rain or sleet at times. High near 34/+1. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

