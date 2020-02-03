Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 5 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.