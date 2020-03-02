Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Monday : A chance of snow showers between 2pm and 5pm, then snow likely after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night : Snow before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of rain showers after 11pm. Low around 31. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night : A chance of snow showers between midnight and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday : Rain and snow before 4pm, then a chance of snow. High near 35. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday : A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday : A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday : A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night : A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

