WATCH: This Playful Crow Goes ‘Sledding’ in the Snow in Owls Head, Maine

Every single winter I go through the same roller coaster of emotions here in New England. It goes a little something like this:

December: YAY It's snowing! Look how pretty it is!

January: Oh snap, it's a blizzard! I love an excuse to hunker down and watch movies and eat food that's bad for me. Let's do this!

February: Still cold out? Aww that's okay! It's a short month and spring will be here before we know it.

March: Seriously, it's still winter? I am paler than Casper and my legs are drier than a lizard's. I am OVER THIS.

April: Did it seriously just snow? I'M MOVING!

You know what gives me a burst of joy during these winter months? Watching animals experience snow. Their pure elation and excitement is contagious and almost makes me want to go roll around in the snow myself. Almost.

On the Wing rehabilitation center shared this video of a playful crow keeping himself entertained by going sledding! "WHEEEE!!!"

That is hysterical. I love when he goes sliding down and takes a little tumble.

Crows get a bad reputation and are often associated with death, but they are actually fun-loving and fascinating creatures! According to an article by treehugger.com, crows gossip, hold grudges, and can recognize human faces. And as we just learned from the video above, they like to play in the snow! It turns out we have a lot more in common with crows than we thought.

While we're here, let's look at some other cute animals enjoying the snow:

Remember Meet Cinnamon and Grace?

They live at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham, Maine. These two gorgeous creatures were thrilled about the recent snowfall. Just look at them living their best lives:

Here are some dogs that love the snow that also made me smile...

Kota the Husky really digs her snow bed

Deborah Belair via Facebook Deborah Belair via Facebook loading...

These Sandown pups don't mind the cold

Ashlee Woodsom via Facebook Ashlee Woodsom via Facebook loading...

This Archie from Greenland! He likes the feeling of snowflakes on his little Frenchie tongue

Kaylee Hunkins Kaylee Hunkins loading...

Do you have animal that loves to play in the snow? LET ME SEE!! (sorry for yelling). Drop us a photo or video in the comments section. It will brighten our day!

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom