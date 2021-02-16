Watch The Premeire Of The Reality Show ‘Surviving Maine’

The first episode is here!

"Surviving Maine" is a fan-made live reality game that occurs in the Maine woods. Contestants will outwit, outplay and outlast to become the sole survivor. Yes, this obviously has many comparisons to the famed CBS show, but also has a distinct Maine flavor to it.

Deep in the Maine woods, two teams of 10 blindfolded strangers, one red, one blue began their journey. "Surviving Maine" Episode 1- "I Must Have Been Due For an Oil Change" debuted last week on YouTube. New episode will be posted every Wednesday night at 7pm. This series was shot back in 2019.

The premeire is et up like a typical episode of Survivor, and includes two​ reward challenges, and immunity challenge, a tribal council and of course, a vote reveal. Who be the first to leave the game? Check out the video to find out for yourself, and be sure to watch each Wednesday night.

There is a video that lets you meet the players in the game, and gives you a sneak peek at what to expect this season.

Surviving Maine also has a GoFundMe page.

Here is a look at this seasons cast:

Team Red-

Katie- A real state agent

Becky-Research assistant

Emily-Program manager

Sam-Store clerk

Jasmine-Hazard analysis coordinator

Toby-High school teacher

Michael-Survivor superfan

John-Attorney

Justin-Marine veteran

Forrest-Jack of all trades

Team Blue-

Jazzy-Crisis counselor

Jessica-Marine vet, anthropology student

Brandon-Former Disney World cast member

Nick-Salesman

Cameron-Pharma compliance officer

Patrick-A man of many talents

Sara-Business owner

Tony-Kitchen assistant

Tony-Stay at home dad

Rebecca-Substitute teacher