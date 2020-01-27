Watch Former Maine TV Reporter Monday Night On Wheel of Fortune

After a bartender from Old Orchard Beach made a run on Jeopardy! taking home over $50,000 in cash, another Mainer is going to be on a TV game show tonight. (Monday, Jan 27)

Giovanna Bechard of Portland will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune after she tried out for the game this summer at The University of Maine in Orono where the Wheel Mobile made a stop looking for new contestants.

If Giovanna looks familiar to you, that's because she used to work for WGME 13 as a reporter before she took a job as communication director for the Maine Education Association.

The qualification process to be a constant on Wheel of Fortune isn't quite as difficult as it is for Jeopardy! When attending a contestant search, you have to be one of the lucky ones to be called to play a mini version of the game. Producers look for your puzzle solving skills and having a big personality is a plus. When have you ever seen a boring contestant on Wheel of Fortune? Well, they were a little more laid back when it debuted in 1975 with Chuck Woolery as host.

Giovanna had what Wheel was looking for and she has already been out to the west coast to shoot her episode. Unlike Dennis Coffey of Old Orchard Beach, there are no returning champions on Wheel of Fortune like there are on Jeopardy! but Giovanna could win one million dollars.

That's not easy to do though. To cash in the cool million you have to land on the million dollar space, solve the puzzle, make it to the bouns round, spin the bonus round wheel with a 1 in 24 chance of landing on the million dollar envelope and then solve the bonus round puzzle. Whew!

Let's just hope Giovanna get to the bonus round regardless. You can watch her tonight (Monday) on WMTW 8 at 7 p.m.