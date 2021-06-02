The Duck Boat Tour Is the Perfect Way to Explore Boston

If you've never been on a Duck Tour in Boston, consider a trip this year!

What is a Duck Tour?

A duck tour is one of the best, most entertaining ride around Bean Town you could do this Summer and it's great for the whole family. You can see the whole city of Boston on land and sea all in the same vehicle! First, you have to buy your ticket. More on that a little later in this article. Then, you wait for the Duck Boat to pick you up and bring you all around Boston on land and on sea!

ConDUCKtors Make the Trip Fun

As you ride the amphibious vehicle, a/k/a the "Duck," the ConDUCKtor will give you a history of Boston as you pass by each landmark. If you live here, you might think that you know a lot about Boston already, but boy, I'd bet that you don't know as much as them. They have to study the history of Boston to know it inside and out.

Here's Where You Can Hop on a Duck

There are three locations where you can hop on your duck: The Museum of Science, the Prudential Center, and the New England Aquarium. You can use public transit to get to all of those locations. The website says that you should not have more than a 15 to 20-minute walk to any of those locations.

The Ducks Really Go In the Water

It always freaks me out a little when it comes time for the ducks to actually get into the water. This vehicle that was just rolling down Boylston Street, for instance, is now floating in the Charles River. It's absolutely seamless!

Get Your Tickets

Click here to get your tickets for the duck tour here.

Check out this video of one visitor's experience on the duck boat from 2019.

