WAGM-TV Reveals Updated News Broadcast Set; Do You Like It?

After months of construction and coordination, WAGM-TV unveiled their new set for the news broadcast studios. The television station began work on this new set in October and the final touches were put on in recent days.

As the 5:30 p.m. news broadcast began on Tuesday, anchor Kelly O'Meara, Rene Clukey, and weatherman Robert Grimm were all standing in front of the green screen to let viewers know the new set was about to be revealed. During the reveal Rene Clukey referred to the recent project as one of the largest redesign's he can recall in his 38 years at the station.

The new modern look features a backdrop of images portraying the landscape and wildlife that define Aroostook County and western New Brunswick. A moose and a hot-air-balloon are part of the background, as well as the famous tree in the middle of the field that sits near the station's location, on the Brewer Road.

WAGM-TV has been a long-time CBS affiliate, as well as FOX television. In recent years they have also added CW and have become a local NBC broadcasting affiliate. The station is now owned and operated by Gray Media Group, Inc.

Do you like the look of the new set at WAGM-TV? Let us know in the comments below if you like the looks of the news broadcast desk.

