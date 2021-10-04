Ted Shapiro? Presque Isle’s Popular Weatherman Makes Return!

The people of Aroostook County and western New Brunswick have been asking the question "Where's Ted Shapiro of WAGM?” There have been many rumors circling the community and online as to where the popular weatherman had gone to since he was last seen on air in December of 2020.

I am happy to say that in recent days one of our favorite weather guys has reappeared! Ted's Facebook page from his WAGM-TV days changed its name to Tedintheclouds. We are happy to confirm that this is the Ted Shapiro who dedicated over a decade of his life to the people of northern Maine and western New Brunswick.



We all fell in love with Ted's enthusiasm for the weather in our area and his dedication to always getting his forecast as correct as it could be. Ted shined the most during the long and dark winter months. In particular, Shapiro kept us ahead of all of the storms in the 2007-08 winter where we saw close to 200 inches of snow. That was a winter when it seemed we were being hammered with two storm systems each week causing massive disruptions in travel. Little did we know that all that snow is nothing compared to Covid-1!

As Ted always has, he took some time to respond to comments from his fans and address some rumors. The good news is that Ted says himself, that he had a vocal cord injury that has now healed and he is back to interacting with us. Be sure to follow his page and provide him some photos of the place he called home for many years.

Welcome back, Ted. We missed you!

