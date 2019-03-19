UPDATE: Police Say Presque Isle Man Killed Son, then Himself

Police continue to investigate a domestic homicide-suicide in Presque Isle early Sunday that left a father and his 14-month-old son dead.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland says 35-year-old Matthew Leavitt shot his child before turning the gun on himself. This happened after officers were called to a home at 728 Reach Road Saturday night.

Autopsies conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office determined that both father and son died from a single gunshot wound.

State Police detectives finished gathering evidence Monday at Leavitt's home on the Reach Road in Presque Isle.