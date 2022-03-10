Snow and Mixed Precipitation on Saturday

Saturday and Saturday night look like a lot of snow, sleet and ice. Things really get going overnight Friday.

Up to 14 Inches of Snow Possible

The National Weather Service in Caribou is saying we could see 6 to 14 inches of accumulation. You heard that right, up to 14 inches (not a misprint). Northern areas will see the most accumulation. Southern Aroostook County could see more rain than snow, but there will be mixed precipitation in most areas.

Winter Storm Watch

There's a winter storm watch for central and northern Aroostook County, Maine. This advisory is posted for Saturday, March 12 from 5:00 a.m. all the way to Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Travel Conditions and Power Outages

The watch also says travel conditions could be dangerous and power outages are possible. We’ve included the link to Versant Powers Live Outage Map as a good resource.

It’s not uncommon for snow and rain this time of year, but it does come as we all want to enjoy the weekend. It also happens as we change the clocks and spring forward. We want to get out and enjoy the longer evenings, but you might have to wait until Sunday or even Monday.

Weather Updates

Listen to the weather every hour on the radio, online and on the app. We also send Weather Alerts on the app to keep you updated. See the updated weather on our homepage.

Daylight Savings Time

A reminder of Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Clocks spring forward one hour at 2 a.m.

