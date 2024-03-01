Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Bangor Due To Serious Threat

An overseas flight, bound to New Jersey was diverted to Bangor for an Emergency Landing Friday morning because someone made a threat serious enough to worry the folk in charge onboard the aircraft.

According to the NY Post, the flight was originally due to land in New Jersey around 11:30 AM.

"A United Airlines flight traveling from London Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport diverted to Maine on Friday morning due to a Level 3 threat on board.

Flight UA 883 landed at Bangor International Airport at 9:59 a.m. — nearly 90 minutes before it was supposed to arrive at Newark, according to Flight Aware.

A Level 3 warning in an aircraft typically involves life-threatening behavior or display of a weapon."

Brittany Trotter of the Federal Aviation Administration said:

"United Airlines Flight 883 landed safely at Bangor International Airport in Maine around 10 a.m. local time on Friday, March 1, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The Boeing 767 departed from Heathrow Airport in London and was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport."

She says local law enforcement handled the situation once the plane landed in Bangor.

We've reached out to the Bangor Police Department. Once we have more information, we will update the story.

