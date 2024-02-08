Most Popular Destinations For Those Flying From Bangor International Airport
With February break fast approaching, many Maine families will be heading out of town, to conceivably warmer and brighter destinations.
I have only ever traveled one time with my kids by plane, and it was internationally when they were very young and there were only two of them. The thought of taking all 4 by air seems a bit daunting, but I'm glad we live in a place like Bangor, where at least the airport is entirely manageable and incredibly convenient.
My mother used to be a stewardess for Lufthansa Airlines, so over the years, she's passed along some travel tips. (Bring gum to chew to help with the ear-popping ascents and descents of the plane. Or if you have a really little one, a bottle or nursing during take-off and landings can aid in soothing ear discomfort.)
I've heard that some parents go through the trouble of creating "goodie bags" for other passengers (like earplugs, candies, and thank-you notes) who might be disturbed or put out by traveling with kids. I don't know that I'd go to that extreme, but certainly packing distractions for the kids would be a good idea, to try to keep them occupied and contented during the flight.
Aside from not having to park miles away or shuttle to and from each terminal, I have noticed that the process of getting through security at Bangor International Airport is way less of a hassle than at other airports. They're no less strict with the enforcements, but our smaller size and fewer terminals usually translate to a smaller population of travelers and more manageable lines.
The nearby hotel options and restaurants also make it a more convenient place to fly in and out of.
Where will people head this winter or spring break?
Well...
