With February break fast approaching, many Maine families will be heading out of town, to conceivably warmer and brighter destinations.

I have only ever traveled one time with my kids by plane, and it was internationally when they were very young and there were only two of them. The thought of taking all 4 by air seems a bit daunting, but I'm glad we live in a place like Bangor, where at least the airport is entirely manageable and incredibly convenient.

Get our free mobile app

My mother used to be a stewardess for Lufthansa Airlines, so over the years, she's passed along some travel tips. (Bring gum to chew to help with the ear-popping ascents and descents of the plane. Or if you have a really little one, a bottle or nursing during take-off and landings can aid in soothing ear discomfort.)

Grace Asleep on plane, Cori Skall Grace Asleep on plane, Cori Skall loading...

I've heard that some parents go through the trouble of creating "goodie bags" for other passengers (like earplugs, candies, and thank-you notes) who might be disturbed or put out by traveling with kids. I don't know that I'd go to that extreme, but certainly packing distractions for the kids would be a good idea, to try to keep them occupied and contented during the flight.

Bangor International Airport, Google Bangor International Airport, Google loading...

Aside from not having to park miles away or shuttle to and from each terminal, I have noticed that the process of getting through security at Bangor International Airport is way less of a hassle than at other airports. They're no less strict with the enforcements, but our smaller size and fewer terminals usually translate to a smaller population of travelers and more manageable lines.

Bangor International Airport 6, Cori Skall Bangor International Airport 6, Cori Skall loading...

The nearby hotel options and restaurants also make it a more convenient place to fly in and out of.

Bangor International Airport 2, Cori Skall Bangor International Airport 2, Cori Skall loading...

Where will people head this winter or spring break?

Well...

Look: Most common domestic destinations from Bangor International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Bangor International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at Maine Airports You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart