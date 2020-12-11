Unemployment Claims Surge in Maine as Pandemic Worsens

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to have a negative impact on the economy in Maine, where new claims for state unemployment benefits are growing.

The Maine Department of Labor reported on Thursday that almost 3,000 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were made in the week that ended Dec. 5. That was an almost 60% increase from the previous week.

The Portland Press Herald reports the number of new claims also reached their highest volume in five months.

The trend in Maine mirrored a trend around the country, as the number of unemployment claims nationwide jumped to levels not seen since September.