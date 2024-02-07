Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

Two women have been arrested for drug trafficking and unlawful possession after police found a large amount of meth and pills in their vehicle in Farmington.

Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession

Farmington Police Sgt. Ethan Boyd pulled over the vehicle on Wilton Road following reports of a car "all over the road" and a female driver who "couldn't keep her eyes open."

Meth, Pills and Drug Money Seized

The Farmington Police Department seized 31.3 grams of meth, 13 hydrocodone pills and $1,429 in suspected drug proceeds. Officers arrested 37-year-old Heather Gotto from Rumford and 36-year-old Tammy K. Roth, also from Rumford.

Passenger Slumped over in Car

Sgt. Boyd pulled their vehicle over around 3:52 pm Thursday. Calls to 911 said the female passenger was slumped over in the vehicle.

Taken into Custody in Parking Lot

The vehicle was located in a parking lot off Route 2. Goth had gone into a store and left Toth in the vehicle. They were both arrested when Goth left the store and returned to the car.

Both Women Face Several Charges

Gotto is charged with unlawful possession of 3.3 grams of meth. Toth is facing charges for drug trafficking and unlawful possession. She was in possession of 28 grams of meth, hydrocodone pills and suspected drug proceeds.

