Farmers’ Almanac Says More February Snow Storms in Maine for 2024

The Farmers' Almanac has been predicting the weather forecast since the publication started in 1818.

Farmers' Almanac Long Range Weather Forecast

They posted their long range weather forecast for February 2024 in Maine, New England and the Northeast. This is what it calls for.

February Storms and Nice Weather

Overall, February starts off with mild weather and some moderate snowfall. We’ll have a storm before President’s Day and some flurries on the holiday weekend. Another storm comes in near the end of the month.

The Farmers' Almanac Forecast

Through February 7th, we’ll see a mild start to the week and then snow developing.

Then on Thursday, February 8 - Sunday, February 11, a snow storm moves in with up to 12 inches inland and 6 inches coastal.

Temperatures drop and high, gusty winds cause blowing snow and squalls from the 12th to the 15th.

President’s Day weekend from the 16th to the 19th brings snow showers and some flurries.

Snow and mixed precipitation between the 20th and 23rd.

Freezing rain, snow and wind gusts close out the month from the 24th to the 29th.

Weather Resources

Go to the Farmers' Almanac for more info about the forecast. Keep up to date with the weather on our homepage and app.

