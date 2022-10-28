A man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and materials for making meth at two properties in Palmyra.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says that following a month-long investigation, police and drug enforcement agents executed search warrants on Thursday at 115 and 135 Wyman Road.



Police report evidence of drug activity found at two properties

Officers allegedly seized several grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, meth production materials, drug paraphernalia, two guns and $160 in cash.

The owners of the properties, 40-year-old Joseph Quimby and 44-year-old Jessica Quimby, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A 36-year-old Athens man, was also arrested at the scene and charged with operating after revocation.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection also responded to the Wyman Road properties on Thursday to remove toxic meth making materials.

Police say there were children present at the time of the Palmyra search

Authorities say there were also children at home at the time and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services was called in.

In addition, police say they seized documentation related to drug activity and dozens of Suboxone strips, used to treat opioid dependency.

Couple to appear in Somerset County Court on drug trafficking charges

Joseph Quimby is being held on $25,000 cash bail and his first court appearance is scheduled for January 4th. Jessica Quimby is to appear in court on Feb. 8th.

More charges are expected after the Somerset County District Attorney's Office reviews the case.