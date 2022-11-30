The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl.

Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant

As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Law enforcement officials said they seized “over 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl along with $1600 in suspected drug proceeds. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $165,0000.”

An undercover purchase of fentanyl was part of the investigation of drug trafficking large quantities of the illegal substance for distribution in Penobscot County, Maine.

Arrests and Charges

The two men arrested face multiple charges.

David Irelenad, 61-years-old from Corrina, is charged with A Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl). This charge was aggravated due to the quantity of drugs seized. Twenty-two-year-old Carlos

Daniel Del Jesus Garcia from Lawrence, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic faces charges of Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl). This charge was aggravated due to the quantity of drugs seized.

They were both taken to the Penobscot County Jail and are being held without bail.A court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, November 30.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency issued a reminder saying, “all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in your area, contact the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457. You can also text MDEA to TIP411 (847411).