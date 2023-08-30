A 41-year-old man from Caribou pleaded guilty to drug trafficking meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, Maine.

Caribou Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking in Northern Maine

Jason Cunrod entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday. He was charged for his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Knowingly and Intentionally Joined and Participated in the Conspiracy.”

Court records show that Cunrod and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties and elsewhere between January 2018 and December 2021. Cunrod “knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy.”

21 Defendants in the Case

Seven of the 21 defendants related to this case have been sentenced. Nine out of the remaining 14 defendants have pleaded guilty, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Maine.

Investigation Started in 2019 after Major Drug Bust

The case started in 2019 when Maine State Troopers seized five pounds of meth after pulling a vehicle over on I-95. The investigation into the drug ring led to multiple people facing charges for their conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Facing Prison Sentence and Fine

Cunrod is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million. He is also facing three years to life of supervised release.

