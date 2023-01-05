Two men were arrested and charged for drug trafficking after police executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning at an apartment on Summer Street in Augusta, Maine.

Two Men Arrested after Firearms and Drugs Seized

The warrant was served at 17 Summer Street, Apartment 1 around 11:40 am on January 3. Multiple agencies and departments were involved including officers from the Augusta Police Department, deputies from the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Several Items Seized from Apartment

Law enforcement seized several items consisting of firearms, drugs, contraband and money. Police did not specify in a press release what kind of drugs were seized, the type of firearms or contraband, or how much money was taken from the residence.

Suspects Charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs

The two men facing charges are 31-year-old Zachary Magee from Winthrop and 27-year-old Samuel Barrows from Augusta.

Barrows is charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Magee is also charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

They are being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $5,000 cash bail each.

News Updates and Breaking News

This story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get the latest breaking news and app alerts.

