President Trump’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Twitter permanently suspended President Donald J. Trump's @realdonaldtrump account on Friday evening.

The suspension came days after Facebook and Instagram banned Trump in the wake of protestors storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Following the suspension, Twitter released a statement indicating Trump's statements leading up to and after Wednesday's events led to their action:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

A mob overtook the Capitol on Wednesday, leading members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to evacuate the chamber as lawmakers were in the process of certifying the Electoral College ballots.

Twitter temporarily suspended Trump's account following two tweets the company determined could be used, in the context of the chaos in Washington, D.C., "to incite violence." Twitter said these tweets influenced its decision to permanently suspend Trump's account:

As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.

