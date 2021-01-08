AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: There are 623 known active cases in Aroostook County. Thirteen people have died in the past two weeks amidst outbreaks at three Aroostook County nursing homes. Schools in SAD 42 in the Mars Hill area have switched to remote learning after two people in the school system test positive for COVID-19 . Washburn schools (SAD 45) will be moving to a hybrid learning plan beginning Monday due to a rising number of cases in the area.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The number of active cases in the province is up to 130. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said, “We are facing a serious situation in our province and must continue to act quickly and decisively to protect New Brunswickers.” She said, “I encourage everyone to think about the steps you can take to protect yourself and others.”