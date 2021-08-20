Trey Stewart Withdraws from Senate Race, Presque Isle, Maine

Senator Harold “Trey” Stewart posted on his Facebook page Thursday, August 19 that he will withdraw from the state senate race saying he is doing it “out of deference to my friend and mentor” Congressman Bruce Poliquin who is running for the Senate.

Stewart said he had been talking with people in his campaign, family and friends and after “soul searching” for a couple of weeks made the decision. He said it was the responsible choice to make for the 2022 election and wished Poliquin his best and gave him his support in “beating Jared Golden.”

Stewart said the decision was not an easy one and thanked his supporters who worked on his campaign and those that contributed financially to his run.

Senator Stewart said he is 27-years-old and “not going anywhere” and will continue to work for Maine’s future.

You can read Stewart's announcement on Facebook below:

Stewart is a Republican senator and represents Senate District 2 in Maine. He was elected for office in November, 2020 and assumed that role on December 2. His term runs until December 6, 2022. He is currently part of several committees including Energy, Utilities and Technology, Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services. Senator Stewart’s email is Trey.Stewart@Legislature.maine.gov. Stewart worked in Bruce Poliquin’s office. Poliquin announced his run for office on August 4, 2020.

Stewart is from Presque Isle, Maine and went to Presque Isle High School, graduating in 2012. He attended the University of Maine at Orono and received an undergraduate degree in political science and sociology. He also earned his M.B.A at the University of Maine.

