Trevor Story to Spend Weekend Rehabbing in Portland
Reports have Trevor Story spending the weekend in Portland playing for the Sea Dogs when they host the Fisher Cats Friday July 21 - Sunday, July 23.
Friday night, the game starts at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks. Tickets may be purchased HERE
Saturday night the game is also at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased HERE. The July 22nd game is a Marvel Defenders of the Diamond game featuring a Marvel character appearance by Black Panther. Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Marvel Super Hero and participate in a pregame parade at 5:15 p.m. The Sea Dogs will be wearing special Marvel jerseys and hats featuring the Sea Dogs Marvel-inspired logo.
Sunday the game is at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased HERE. After the game Kids 16 and under can run the bases, weather & field conditions permitting..
Story is scheduled to play 5 innings at shortstop Friday, be the designated hitter on Saturday, and return to shortstop for 5 more innings on Sunday.