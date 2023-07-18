A 31-year-old man formerly from Aroostook County was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties.

Sentence for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties

The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Adams is charged with “his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

10 Years in Prison

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Adams to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Fentanyl and Meth Trafficking in Central and Northern Maine

Court records show that Adams and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties between January 2018 and December 2021. “His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items.”

Case Started in 2019 after Major Drug Bust

Andrew Adams is the sixth of 21 defendants connected to the case to be sentenced. Nine of the remaining 15 defendants related to the case have pleaded guilty.

The case started in 2019 when Maine State Troopers seized five pounds of meth after pulling a vehicle over on I-95. The investigation into the drug ring led to multiple people facing charges for their conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, according to the Bangor Daily News.

