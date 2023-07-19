WATCH: Maine Doe Stops Traffic in Both Directions to Feed Her Hungry Young Fawn

Admittedly I am part of lots of different groups on Facebook. From Harley Davidson riders to Golden Retriever owners, there is always something coming through my feed from one of the several groups that I'm a member of.

However, the best and most attention-grabbing content usually comes from my group, Maine Wildlife. It's a group where people all over Maine share cute and funny videos of wild animals they encounter in their day-to-day lives.

Additionally, the group is a plethora of information for people who may come across sick and/or injured wildlife and need a little direction on what exactly to do with them and how to help. Frankly, I just enjoy all the unusual things I frequently see in the group, like video of a crayfish walking down the road in Lewiston- but that's a story for a different time.

Yesterday while I was scrolling through my feed, I noticed the Maine Wildlife page popup with a new video to watch. It was a couple of deer... something you see a LOT of on this particular group. I almost scrolled by without watching when I just happened to notice something a little odd about this video. It appeared to be a mother and fawn during feeding time- but in the road!

That's right, this doe and fawn decided that right-smack-dab in the middle of busy summer traffic in Maine was the best place for a feeding. And, who are we to tell them 'no'?

According to the original poster, Patti Landry,

"While leaving Acadia National Park we had this amazing moment where a momma deer and her baby were running down the side of the road then decided to stop in the road and have a feeding time! Beautiful moment. Not the best video it’s from the car but so glad I captured it!"

See the video for yourself below!