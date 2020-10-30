Travis Roy, Advocate for the Disabled, Dies at 45

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Roy, a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift and went on to be an advocate for the disabled, has died. He was 45.

The BU athletic department confirmed his death in a statement posted on Facebook. Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for the reigning NCAA champions in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent. The accident left him a quadriplegic.

From his wheelchair, he gave motivational speeches to help raise money for a foundation that funds research and the purchase of equipment for paralysis victims. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.