Travis Barker Confirms New Blink-182 Album Coming This Year

With one word, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker revealed the news that the band's fans had long been waiting to hear. New music from the pop-punk icons will be arriving in 2021.

While Barker was spotted working with everyone from Post Malone to Machine Gun Kelly in 2020, he also spent time with the group with whom he's most associated. And while there had been social media teases late in 2020 that things were taking a little longer with Blink-182, Barker answered fan @DrewSteezyOfficial on social media who asked if there would be "any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year" with the one-word response "Yes."

Blink-182 had initially started discussing plans for an EP that would serve as the follow-up to their Nine album. A song called "Quarantine" arrived last July as what was the first track to supposedly lead into the EP, but hope for a 2020 release was tempered somewhat when Mark Hoppus revealed during a Twitch stream that the record could arrive by late 2020 or early 2021. Hoppus also suggested at the time that the EP could turn into an album.

Though Barker was brief in his response, it should be noted that the wording of the Instagram fan query was "any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year," which some are taking to confirm that the initial EP is turning into a full-length album.

Barker remains one of the busiest musicians in rock. He's currently heard on the Yungblud track "acting like that" with Machine Gun Kelly, is appearing in Kelly's Downfalls High musical that's coming out Jan. 15 and also recently guested on a drum-centric cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" with Elise Truow tied to the film Sound of Metal.