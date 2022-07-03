Travis Barker Returns to Work After Hospitalization for Pancreatitis

UPDATE: Travis Barker has left the hospital after being hospitalized for a week, being treated for pancreatitis. According to TMZ, it was right back to work for the musician who was spotted out in his Mercedes G Wagon before pulling up to his Calabasas, California-based music studio on Tuesday (July 5). He later posted to Twitter, "7 days in the hospital, grateful for so much" with a hands praying emoji.

Though Travis Barker's daughters provided fans with an update and a nod of thanks to the fans for all their support earlier in the week, the drummer himself had not commented publicly since tweeting out "God save Me" last week just before he was hospitalized.

It had been reported that Barker was hospitalized due to pancreatitis, something which the drummer confirmed and reiterated in his new update for fans. Barker also confirmed that the pancreatitis had occurred after he underwent an endoscopy this past Monday.

Barker's message to fans reads as follows:

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.

Barker initially visited a West Hills hospital last Monday (June 28), then was later taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance for further medical attention.

Loudwire wishes Travis well as he continues in his recovery.