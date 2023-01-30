Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online

Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail.

It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.

One thing that folks are always curious about, is when the checks will actually start showing up. The state is only able to get them out at the rate of about 200,000 a month, so it'll take into March to get them all delivered. Just in time for Spring! It's too bad this couldn't have all been handled before it got cold, but better late than never I guess.

At least now, you can track you check's progress online.

Yup, it's true. It won't make your check come any quicker, but at least you'll be able to get a sense for how long you'll have to wait. You'll know if it's going to be two weeks or five weeks, or whatever. You may even be lucky enough to be able to strategically plan your next fuel delivery, and time it with the check's arrival. Here's hoping!

If you want to start tracking your check, you can go to this link over at Maine.gov and just enter some quick info, and it'll give you an idea of how long it'll take to arrive. I entered my info, and it said it'd be a few weeks. Naturally, I'm not one of the lucky folks who might be able to time their delivery. I just got the big delivery the other day.

At any rate, keep your eyes peeled for the check, and if you need a sneak peek, now you know where to go...

