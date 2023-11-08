Tom Brady Looks Wicked Short Standing Next to NBA Star Victor Wembanyama

Tom Brady is far from being considered short, but next to Victor Wembanyama, he certainly seems that way.

Tom is unquestionably the G.O.A.T. We all recognize his greatness, attributed to numerous factors like his accolades, achievements, unbreakable records, mental toughness, and his ability to secure victories when no one expects them. The list goes on and on. However, one distinguishing feature that sets him apart from the rest is his remarkable stature.

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

After observing him for two decades in New England, we might take his height for granted, but what truly defines Tom as "TOM" is his impressive quarterback size. Standing at 6'4" or maybe even 6'5" on a good day, he possessed the size to command the pocket, make precise throws, and endure the punishing hits of the game.

While his height is commendable, equally significant is his unwavering composure. Whether it was born from his fierce competition for playing time at Michigan, the low expectations he faced as a sixth-round draft pick, or his innate unflappability, Brady consistently exhibited a calm, poised presence on the field. This poise, combined with his size, made him an unstoppable force.

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Now, as impressive as Brady's stature may be, it pales in comparison to the NBA rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, affectionately known as 'Wemby,' towers at an astounding 7'4", or maybe even 7'5" on a good day.

2023 NBA Draft Getty Images loading...

The retired NFL legend and his 16-year-old son recently met the San Antonio Spurs rookie, a 19-year-old French rising star who was chosen as the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA Draft in June.

In a photograph shared on Brady's Instagram Story, Wemby stands a full foot taller than the quarterback. Brady's teenage son, standing between the two, isn't far behind. Brady captioned the shot with, "3 on 3 who's got next?!"

Credit: Tom Brady on Instagram Credit: Tom Brady on Instagram loading...

Brady also posted a photo with Wembanyama on his Instagram, adding the caption: "Awesome to meet you @wemby. Incredible young man. Usually I'd make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level. PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???”

Brady even took to Twitter to crack jokes about the noticeable height difference.

It's always a treat to see the G.O.A.T. in action. Here's hoping that Wemby absorbed some wisdom from Tom, despite the different sports they excel in. After all, when it comes to winning, who better to learn from than Tom?

