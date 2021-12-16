To My Fellow Aroostook County Parents; Say It. “This Sucks!”

2020 wasn't just one year ago?

When we approached Christmas 2020 a lot of parents like myself, felt like we were coming to our wits end with the back-and-forth of our kids attending school in person and then remotely. Now that we are under two weeks away from Christmas 2021, we are still dealing with a complex school year.

My 8-year-old was in Kindergarten for her last "normal" year

I have a daughter that is in 3rd grade this year and once again is making us very proud. We know that we are fortunate that she is on par with her learning and enjoys her school experience. She has been blessed with fantastic teachers along the way and this year is no different. That makes us as parents, lucky as well, and we are aware of that. With all of that said, this year is as stressful as it has ever been for parents, too.

Sure, we will be right over. No, wait. We can't?

In Aroostook County we have family spread across multiple towns, and school districts. With each local district seeming to handle Covid-19 in their schools differently, as parent, we have no clue what to do? I speak on behalf of my family and many others who I have spoken with recently. There are too many questions that seem easy to most, but aren't for families with parents employed full-time.

Can you feel my frustration now?

What symptoms do I look for? How do I determine if I keep my child home? What do I tell the school? What symptoms or how many means they will need to be tested? Where is the test sight? What times are they testing? Are there only two days of testing? What test exactly is it I need to get for my child? What do I tell work? Who should I tell? When could we go back? Wait, we can go back if we were exposed? These might seem like simple questions to some of you, but I can tell you to many parents these are not easy.

I thought College was a challenge

As parents our days have become daily questionnaires and quizzes on our own health and social habits. This is not "normal”. We are done. This needs to stop. The vaccination vs. No- Vaccination rhetoric on local social media needs to stop. Each parent should do what they feel is best for their family and home. I think that we can all agree that none of us want our children to have to mask at school, but we are complying. Parents have a right to ask how much longer they have to do these things? Remember all of those questions just moments ago? Most parents are peppered with thousands of questions on a daily basis from our children that we do not have answers to. We try our best to make sense of this all for our kids.

Thank you, so much!

We appreciate our teachers and schools who have worked tirelessly and thanklessly over the last 20 months. Teachers should be able to take their entire upcoming break and not have to check one email until they return to school in January. They need the time.

What is our only choice?

Our kids need all of us to fight through this and somehow put a smile on our faces until we know that they will finally have consistency in their education. I think that all of the families out there who can relate to these growing frustrations should also take time to enjoy the next couple of weeks.

Just do it....

Do whatever it is your family NEEDS AND WANTS to do. Find a new tradition or fun activity. I have a suggestion that could be fun and therapeutic for all ages. Once the entire family is together for the night in the coming days, go outside and scream at the top of your lungs! Let it out! Get your frustration out! Let your screams echo through the woods and neighborhoods.

