Three People Arrested in Campbellton Drug Trafficking Case

The New Brunswick RCMP reports they have arrested three people and seized cocaine, money and prescription drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Campbellton.

On Friday, March 18, police stopped a vehicle in Campbellton as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette. A 31-year-old woman from Campbellton and a 46-year-old man from Val D'amour were arrested at the time. Police say a third individual was arrested and later released.

Following the arrests, police seized what is believed to be cocaine, various prescription drugs and several thousand dollars in cash.

The woman, Danielle Leclair was charged with breach of conditions and was remanded into custody, Ouellette said. Leclair is due to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 23 for a bail hearing.

The 46-year-old man was later released on conditions pending a court appearance on July 11. His identity was not released because he has not yet been charged.

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and the Fredericton Police Force. These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in local communities.

The investigation is ongoing.