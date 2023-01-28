Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.

With all that first-hand food knowledge in his back pocket, Guy Fieri has identified the 14 best classic meals he's ever had on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Despite making only a handful of trips to New England during the show's run, three of his favorites are served in Maine and New Hampshire.

Duck With Mojito Glaze at A1 Diner in Gardiner, MaIne

The A1 Diner in Gardiner has seemingly been around forever, and was actually featured on season 1 of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in 2007. During his visit to A1, Guy was treated to one of A1's rotating specials: duck with a mojito glaze. The pan-seared duck breast covered in a rum and mint-infused sugar wowed Guy, to the point where he still considers it one of the best bites he's had on the show.

The A1 is still cranking away, serving brunch, lunch, and dinner with specials that can wow even Guy Fieri. If you missed Guy's visit to the A1 back in the day, check out the clip below.

American Chop Suey at Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire

This may come as a shock to everyone throughout New England, but when Guy Fieri visited the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester back in 2007, he had NEVER HEARD OF the classic dish known as American chop suey. That changed, and after a couple of bites, Guy Fieri fell in love. He proclaimed that he could "put about 7 or 10 thousands pounds of this down".

The Red Arrow Diner just got done celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The century-old landmark continues to operate 24 hours per day, serving up all the classic diner staples, including Guy's favorite American chop suey.

Pork Pie at Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire

Guy Fieri's trip to Red Arrow Diner left a mark because it wasn't just the American chop suey that made his favorite meals list, but also the pork pie. Depending on what part of New England you're from, pork pie may have been a staple holiday meal for you growing up with its buttery, flaky crust and mouth-watering ground pork mixed with spices. For Guy Fieri, it was another brand new experience. The "blue plate" special at Red Arrow was memorable enough for Guy to include the legendary diner twice on his list.

If you missed Guy Fieri's visit to Red Arrow during season 1 of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, check out the clip below.

