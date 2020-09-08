This Maine Lighthouse Was in the Movie ‘Forrest Gump’

Not just movies, but this Maine lighthouse has been in ads for Nautica and Mercedes-Benz too!

If you can't place where in 'Forrest Gump' you've seen the lighthouse, it's when Forrest ran, and ran, and ran, and ran....you can't miss the lighthouse.

The Bangor Daily News recently had an article about how Marshall Point Lighthouse was almost cut off to the public. A developer wanted to build a hotel where the lighthouse keeper's home is.

As you can imagine, that didn't settle well with the people of St. George.

The lighthouse is at the opening of the harbor in Port Clyde, a village located in St. George, according to the BDN, and it was originally built in 1832.

The keeper's house was abandoned after the Coast Guard automated the light in the early 70s, the newspaper reported, and through most of the 80s, the house was empty.

But when that developer started having plans of a hotel, that's when residents went into action. They formed a lighthouse committee to raise money and save the keeper's house and access to this amazing lighthouse, according to the BDN.

The newspaper stated that not only did they raise the money (along with grant money from the state) but in 1990, they opened the Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum in the keeper’s house.

If you are ever up in Port Clyde, do yourself a favor and run, don't walk to see the museum and lighthouse.