This Maine Ice Bar Should Be The Only Thing You Do This January

Wintertime doesn't have to be a drag. In fact, one thing that's pretty cool about winter are some cool and limited-time events that include chilling out around ice. While Vegas can provide a cool experience....

... we here in Maine can experience something like this for ourselves in the upcoming weekends. Samoset Resort in Rockport is bringing back 50,000 pounds of ice for a winter experience like no other.

You'll get to have a memorable evening (of only four planned this season at the Samoset) of delicious beverages at an ice bar built to enjoy for just a few nights this weekend and next weekend.

Plan on visiting this year's '2022 Glacier Ice Bar' this weekend, Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15, and next weekend Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22. The bar is open to visit between 7 PM and midnight for a chilly night with warm spirits and inspiring ice work to view.

On the website page dedicated to this special event, you can check out the ice bar and sculptures starting tonight at 5 PM and states that you will "See the transformation of 50,000 pounds of crystal clear ice into some of the “hottest coolest ice bars and lounges” in the Northeast".

The Samoset Resort invites you to the '2022 Glacier Ice Bar' on Facebook. Invite your friends to this event by heading over to the Facebook event. If you are a hotel guest you can get in for free and there is a limited amount of guests that can get in on this exclusive experience. You must prepurchase a ticket in order to get in if you are not a hotel guest. Purchase a ticket here.

*HEADS UP: Saturday, January 15th is already sold out*

For more information about the event, get tickets if you aren't staying the night at the resort and to check out the menu, visit the Samoset Resort website page for the 2022 Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge.

