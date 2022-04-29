This is What a Star and Its Color Means on Barns in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

This is What a Star and Its Color Means on Barns in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts

Getty Images

We've all driven through rural areas and taken in the silent beauty of the vast landscape, the homes and farms spread out over acres, and of course the iconic big, red barns.  Or maybe you live in a rural area and these views are an everyday part of your life.  It's certainly quintessential Americana.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

I've seen enormous stars in various colors on barns here and there, and always thought of them as just lovely decorations.  However, when I started seeing these gigantic stars in different colors painted on barns or made of wood, metal, or quilts on almost every barn I ran across, even in photos,  it seemed awfully coincidental.  I knew there must be more to this around New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

It turns out it's not just a New England thing, but rather all over rural America.

According to Taste of Home, the barn star originated from German-American and Dutch-American settlers to ward of evil and bring good luck to farmers.  Taste of Home says they're known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars, and the color matters, too.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

A brown star symbolizes friendship and strength, white stars stand for purity and energy according to Taste of Home.  Meanwhile, if you see a purple star, that's considered holy, while a green star symbolizes hope for growth and fertility. A blue or black star are all about protecting your farm and if you see a yellow star, Taste of Home says that means love for your fellow man and the sun.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

I love knowing this so much and I hope, if you didn't know, you do, too.

The Best Movies That Are Under 80 Minutes Long

The Five Best 'Hole in the Wall' Restaurants in all of New Hampshire

Here are the best mom and pop owned restaurants and hidden gems that the Granite State has to offer. Guy Fieri should probably visit these but chances are he has never heard of them. HIS LOSS!
Filed Under: stars colors barns new hampshire maine massachusetts, stars on barns, what stars on barns mean
Categories: Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top