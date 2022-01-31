This Handy Guide Will Help You Figure Out What Maine Animal Made Tracks in the Snow

Walking around after the big snowstorm this past weekend, you may have come across some animal tracks. Whether you live in a busy Maine town, or out in the sticks, wildlife is all around us. It's one of the many reasons Maine is such a great place to live.

Photo by Caleb Woods on Unsplash Photo by Caleb Woods on Unsplash loading...

I have always wanted to learn more about animal tracks....for educational (and survival) purposes, and now thanks to our friends at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, I can! The department posted a handy-dandy Animal Track Guide.

MDIF&W wrote:

A fresh blanket of snow is the perfect canvas for animal tracks

We're challenging you to go outside and see what tracks you can identify!

Some of the animals you should be on the lookout for in your snowy backyard include:

Deer

Moose

Red Fox

Gray Fox

Lynx

House Cat

Otter

Fisher

Mink

Weasel

Raccoon

Skunk

Porcupine

Beaver

Black Bear

Opossum

Woodchuck

Muskrat

Snowshoe Hare

Cottontail Rabbit

Squirrel

Mouse

Crow

Turkey

Grouse

Here's a look at the guide. Keep in mind the tracks here are not to scale. You can go "next level with animal tracks by downloading the Pocket Guide to Maine Animal Tracks HERE

50 Questions About Maine That Were Asked on 'Jeopardy!' So you think you know Maine? Try your hand at these 50 questions about our state that have been asked over the years on 'Jeopardy!'. Good luck!

Things People Say That Make Mainers Roll Their Eyes