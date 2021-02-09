This Epic Catch Should Go Into The Maine Ice Fishing Hall Of Fame

Since the season is here and it's free to fish this weekend, we thought it might be fun to bring this one back and be astounded once again.

This amazing catch happened at The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby in the North Maine Woods of Aroostook County about a year ago.

Watch the exciting moment when 1st place Muskie champ, Wade Kelly pulls a wicked monstah out of an 8 inch hole that you wouldn't think is big enough for him to get it through.

According to the description with the video, the winning fish weighed in at 26.9 lbs. Hefty, hefty, hef-ty...ayuh. His smile says it all. Well done, mistah.

We don't know if there's a Maine Ice Fishing Hall of Fame, but if there, is this catch has got to get in there. Wow!

Gotta love the priceless reactions from onlookers too!

According the Derby's official Facebook page,

"The Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is usually held the last full weekend of January. Proceeds benefit the Edgar J Paradis Cancer Fund."

Thanks again to our friends at Maine As F*ck for sharing this one from Tylor Kellys Camps Allagash Maine and Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby.

Check out all this year's big winners.

