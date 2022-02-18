The Best Maine Outdoor Channels To Watch on Youtube

The great Maine outdoors offers a plethora of opportunities for amazing adventures. Showcasing these adventures are a bunch of very talented Mainers.

As many woodsmen know, the best way to become a better hunter or angler is to get out in the field, mess up, and try over and over again, until you succeed. In today's modern world, some of this work can be learned by watching experienced outdoorsmen online. We compiled this list of stellar Maine-based YouTube channels that feature superb content for lovers of the Maine outdoors.

Hunters from around the country tune in religiously to the Big Woods Bucks podcast. While you can hear the episodes on the Podcasts app, the BWB team also shares them on their YouTube channel. In addition, their content includes incredible footage from the team's hunts. Hunting the big woods of Maine takes a special breed of hunter, and these woodsmen make it look easy. Legendary Maine hunter and author, Hal Blood, hosts the podcast along with Joe Kruse and Lee Libby. BWB team members star in numerous films on the channel. Watch as Hal gets after an absolute MONSTER buck in his "Brutus" video. Team member Lee Schanz had a film crew as he finally got a chance to hunt a moose of his own. "Bad Lee" has a shortfilm on the channel tracking a massive buck he shot in 2018. There's plenty more content on the channel to binge, and get you fired up for various hunting seasons. Whether it be a podcast episode, or film, the information is incredibly valuable for a Maine hunter.

Another Maine outdoors channel worth subscribing to is Chris Taylor's Maine Stream Adventures. Chris is a fishing MACHINE. Tune in for tips and tricks on landing big bass, foraging in the Maine woods, survival challenges, and his excellent catch and cooks. Chris' content is growing, with videos of his northern Maine moose hunt, turkey, and deer hunting.

The Maine Hunt follows passionate hunters, Zach Martin, and Daniel Schaeffer. These guys really know how to get after big black bears, piles of grouse, monster bucks, long-bearded Toms, and mighty Maine moose. The channel features excellent cinematography, adrenaline pumping hunts, and an opportunity to learn and grow as a hunter.

The Mainely Outdoors channel follows the variety of adventures of Jesse Rochester in the Maine outdoors. Jesse is an incredibly talented angler. Whether with a fly rod, baitcaster, or jigging on the ice, he gets after fish; big time. An extra component of his content is his fly fishing flies. Jesse ties basically all of the flies he uses in his videos, and sells them on his website. It's a unique feature of the channel to see what flies he utilizes for certain species of fish, what works well, and the fact that you can have him tie you up your own. In addition to his angling adventures, he's quite the hunter. The channel features numerous hunts for grouse, turkey, ducks, goose, and deer.

For a little bit of everything, you have to tune-in to Zachary Fowler's channel, Fowler's Makery and Mischief. Fowler won the History channel's show Alone, where he survived for 87 days in Patagonia. His channel features content from fishing, building crazy contraptions (like his infamous hovercraft build), survival challenges, and catch and cooks. Give him a twig, a rubber band, and a rock; he'll find a way to hunt with it.

Chis, aka The Maine Trout Whisperer, is one heck of an angler. From watching his content, you can tell he has a huge passion for sport fishing. He's also extremely talented with a rod in hand. His channel features videos covering basically every sport fish the state is home to. The channel also features gear reviews with valuable insights as to whether a piece of equipment can stand-up to the demands of fishing in Maine.

Want to give ice camping a try? Joe Holland's YouTube channel is a must watch. First off, Joe is a fishing wiz. He started his channel, in part, to share his vast knowledge of fishing. His videos are PACKED with helpful skills, tricks, and tips that any angler can benefit from.

When it comes to ice camping, Joe might be the most die-hard angler on the ice. His channel is loaded with videos of him camping on the ice in some of the toughest conditions Maine weather conjure up. Recently, Joe camped and fished for muskie on a body of water in the North Maine Woods. The temps overnight dipped to 40 below. An exact low temperature couldn't be accurately determined because his digital thermometer maxed out at -40.

Trapping is an art. Unfortunately, it's an outdoor craft that has been in decline. Compounding factors are leading to this, including fur prices being at all-time lows, master ol' timers that are retiring from the trap line, or the relentless distorted campaigns pushed by out of state anti-trapping organizations. Trapping is the most regulated outdoor sport in Maine. Anyone who has taken a trapping class in Maine knows the activity strictly follows best management practices for the welfare of targeted animals. Today's trappers need to do it precisely by the law book, and more ethically than the previous generations of trappers. There's never been more of a microscope on trappers than there is today.

Jeremiah Wood has been this author's go-to source when learning the art of trapping in Maine. His channel is a phenomenal resource for learning specifically how to trap in Maine. It is a challenging state to trap, especially with our cold temps and crazy weather. Other channels on YouTube are based in areas of the country where snow and ice don't freeze coyote foot-hold sets into ground, or burry marten box sets under feet of snow. Jeremiah's channel takes on these challenges, and he makes it look easy.

Follow along as he ventures into the big woods of Maine, checking his trap lines for various targeted spices. His content extends from trap line checks, to building trap boxes, trap prep, skinning and fleshing techniques, and everything in between. In addition to his YouTube channel, Jeremiah has a podcast, and wrote a phenomenal book on the great Walter Arnold.

The channel follows the many fishing expeditions of Chris and Liv. Whether it be through the ice, or on the open water; these two pull-in tight lines, with huge fish on the end. Recently they achieved a new personal best Northern Pike. It was an absolute monster fish, and the video will make your heart flutter. Their channel also features tasty catch and cooks, shed hunting, and ice camping content.

Talk about some high end cinematography. HuntingME follows the adventures of John, his two sons Will and Rye, and close friend Josh. From turkeys, mature whitetail bucks, bears and moose; the guys get after them, all over the state. Their filming work is absolutely stunningly superb. Their video "The Dream" was nominated for the Badlands 2022 Film Festival as the only film from the North East. Watch their exquisitely documented moose hunt in the video above.

Joshua is an absolute beast on the hard water, and open water. The Precision Angling channel is well worth a subscribe in you're looking to learn some new tips and tricks, in addition to gear reviews. Anglers are bombarded with commercials, blogs, and endorsement content that all claim to have designed the next greatest piece of fishing gear since the spinning reel. Joshua's channel features no BS reviews on a wide array of fishing gear. If it's good quality, you'll know by the end of the video. As if that wasn't enough, the channel features videos of Joshua's incredible fishing adventures, gear maintenance, and how to videos.

If it involves the outdoors, Ian is out there with a camera rolling. Beyond the Boundaries is a stellar channel with a little bit of everything. The channel features content on trapping, hunting, snowmobiling, mountain biking, wild game cooking, and shed hunting. With shed hunting exploding in popularity, Ian's channel is an excellent resource to get started. Beyond the Boundaries extends beyond the boarders of Maine, with hunts filmed in Pennsylvania, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

BONUS - MEATEATER:

While it's not based in Maine, the MEATEATER channel sets the bar for hunting content. The many adventures of Steve Rinella are exquisitely documented, not only on the YouTube channel, but also on Netflix. The YouTube channel, however, features far more content. The "Das Boat," and "Cal in the Field" series are excellent spin-offs. Ryan Callaghan filmed an episode here in Maine back in 2020. In the video, he and Brent West of the High Peaks Alliance took to the woods for a grouse and woodcock hunt. Another feature of the channel is the many cooking episodes, teaching hunters how make superb dishes with their hunted game.

Get our free mobile app

10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine With 6,000 lakes and ponds, Maine has A LOT of freshwater shoreline. Some are densely populated in the summer months, while others are as remote as the wilderness that surrounds them. They're home to Maine's thriving gamefish populations, which calls-in anglers from all over the country. Ever wondered which of these lakes are the deepest in the state? We checked-over depth charts and topographic maps to find the 10 deepest lakes in Maine, as according to their maximum depth.

15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine Ice fishing is an excellent way to embrace the cold winter months in Maine. It will get you outdoors for some fresh air, it's family friendly, and a successful day could yield a tasty dinner. If you're new to the sport, we put together a list of gear you'll need for a fun, comfortable, and successful day on the ice. Some of these items are more essential than others. Some gear may not be essential at all, depending on how you plan to fish. Again, the items we listed are geared towards those who are new to ice fishing.

Before we get to the list, remember to dress appropriately for the cold weather. We didn't put warm outerwear on the list, but it's definitely a must-have. Dressing in layers is important to ensure you're warm enough throughout the day on the ice. If you start getting too warm, you can simply take a layer off. Hand warmers are also worth packing.



15 Astonishing Natural Wonders Of Maine Here are some of the bewildering and incredible sights of the natural world you can find here in Maine. How many places on the list have you visited or seen?