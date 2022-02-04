The Friday morning commute in New England was a mess

A terrible commute to or from (or both) work during the winter months isn't anything we're not used to in New England. Quite honestly, it's pretty much ingrained in our blood. But it doesn't make the drive(s) any less annoying, aggravating, and sometimes chaotic.

After dealing with a hellacious drive in this morning between the sleet, freezing rain, wintry mix, and snow scattered all throughout the state, there's a solid chance anyone on the road with a commute longer than 5 minutes was already sick of the day.

With that in mind...

Here Are 50 Things People Hate the Most About Winter Driving in New England No matter how many times we deal with it, it's never any less annoying.

