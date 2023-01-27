They’re In The Mood For Love! Skunks & Racoons Are Making Babies

While humans tend to find fun ways of staying warm in the winter months, some of which even involve some snuggle time, it would seem we're not alone in this sentiment.

Racoon DikkyOesin loading...

In fact, right about now, some four-legged furry creatures are turning their attention to their mates, thinking about ways in which they can both stay warm, and perhaps grow their families a bit, too!

According to Maine's own "Critter Guy", this is the exact time skunks and raccoons wake up from a deep winter hibernation feeling a bit on the frisky side!

skunk in nature during fall karlumbriaco loading...

"If your attic has been quiet all winter but becomes noisy in about 65 days from now you can bet a mother raccoon has had some kits up there! The kits will stay in your attic for 6-10 weeks!"

He says these animals, while they make an awful racket, and likely relieve themselves all over your stuff, they're not rodents, so you shouldn't have to worry about them chewing through wires or anything like that.

If you have concerns about your furry tenants, the Critter guy says there is a resource that might help you with your issue.

Looking for food Photon-Photos loading...

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has some tips on "How to Avoid or Resolve a Wildlife Conflict" --which kind of sounds like family therapy with animals!

One thing the Critter Guy makes clear is that if you trap an adult, say a nursing mother, in an attempt to remove the animals from your area, you may be doing more harm than good.

"Many litters of raccoons and skunks will be orphaned by people who trap and relocate or kill nursing mothers. Many orphaned critters will die slow painful deaths at the hands of folks who were just trying to help by feeding them either the wrong things or the wrong way."

The Critter Guy says should you find yourself with orphans, this is another great site with details on how to help deal with that.

Raccoon karamysh loading...

So, if you suspect there are some amorous mammals living in your attic or garage or anywhere that perhaps they shouldn't be, and you don't want to end up with a handful of grand-critters in a couple of months, it's best to call in the pros.

A State-Licensed Animal Damage Control Agent is your best bet.

