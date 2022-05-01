These Are the Top 20 Maine Attractions According to TripAdvisor Users

Have you ever wondered how the rest of the world looks at Maine? Well, I do all the time, because I'm clearly image-conscience. However, I'm not talking about us personally. I'm wondering what those from away think about the very things that makes Maine...well...Maine.

With tourist season upon us, I decided to take a look at travel site TripAdvisor's Maine page. I wanted to see what those outsiders thought of our most cherished landmarks, beaches, breweries, and outings.

Below is a list of the Top 20 attractions here in Maine based on TripAdvisor's 'Traveler Favorites.' Those rankings are based on ratings, reviews, photos, and popularity.

The Top 20 is interesting. There are many you would expect to see, like Acadia National Park, Sebago Lake, the Old Port, and number one, Allagash Brewing. However, there are some glaring omissions that need to be mentioned.

I was shocked to see a lack of Baxter State Park, which came in with a ranking of 58. That is unquestionably ridiculous. Even more insane is Mount Katahdin coming in at 69. Katahdin should be an easy Top 10. Also, Popham Beach is 87th? How?

However, we must respect the system...a system that says Stephen King's House is more impressive than Mount Katahdin. Whatever, I shouldn't complain. If the rest of the world wants to leave Baxter for the locals, then so be it.

You can see the entire list below, from Allagash Brewing to Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park. How many of these have you been to? How many do you agree should be on the list?

