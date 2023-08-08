These Are The ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Apple picking season in Maine is almost here!
Peak apple season runs from late August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine.
Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy.
Maine has several orchards in each county, so there are plenty of options for you to choose from! Everything you need to know about orchards, can be found at the Maine Apples website
Aroostook County
- McElwain's Strawberry Farm
- MSAD1
Androscoggin County
- Berry Fruit Farm
- Boothby's Orchard
- Gathering Winds Farm
- Greenwood Orchards
- Hazel Hill Orchard
- Ricker Hill Orchards
- Stukas Orchard
- Vista of Maine Vineyard and Cidery
- Wallingford's Orchard
- Willow Pond Farm
- Maine Apples
Cumberland County
- Hansel's Orchard
- Randall Orchards
- Sweetsers Orchard
- Cortland Apple
- Thompson's Orchard
Franklin County
- Morrison Hill Orchard
- O'Connor's Orchard
Kennebec County
- Chick's Apple & Berry Farm
- Kents Hill Orchard
Knox County
- Hardy Farms
- Hope Orchards
- Green apples on trees
- School House Farm
Lincoln County
- Bailey's Orchard
- County Fair Farm
Oxford County
- Cooper Farms
- Peaked Hill
- Pietree Orchard
Penobscot County
- Conant Apple Orchard
- Harris Orchard
- Maine-ly Apples
- Mullis Orchards
- North Chester Orchard
- Robinson's Orchard
- Rollins Orchard
- Nodhead Apple
- Rowe Orchards
- Fortune Apple
- Sullivan Orchard
- Treworgy Orchards
Sagadahok County
- Pleasant Pond Orchard
- Rocky Ridge Orchard
Somerset County
- Cayford Orchard
- North Star Orchards
- Sandy River Apple Orchard
- The Apple Farm
Waldo County
- Elwell Farms
- Hillcrest Orchards
York County
- Apple Acres Farm
- Brackett's Orchard
- Dole's Orchard
- Giles Family Farm
- Kelly Orchards
- Libby and Son U-Picks
- McDougal Orchards
- Snell Family Farm
- Spiller Farm
- The Orchard at Chase Farms
50+ Apple Orchards of Maine
No matter what corner of Maine you may be starting from, you'll be able to find an orchard near you. Orchards across Maine offer fresh fruit, cider and a plethora of other products that are great to eat but also fun to pick right off the tree. Check out this list of 50+ apple orchards to visit this fall in Maine.