The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine

Apple picking season in Maine is here!

Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine.

Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy.

Maine has several orchards in each county, so there are plenty of options for you to choose from! Everything you need to know about orchards, can be found at the Maine Apples website

Aroostook County

McElwain's Strawberry Farm

MSAD1

Androscoggin County

Berry Fruit Farm

Boothby's Orchard

Gathering Winds Farm

Greenwood Orchards

Hazel Hill Orchard

Ricker Hill Orchards

Stukas Orchard

Vista of Maine Vineyard and Cidery

Wallingford's Orchard

Willow Pond Farm

Maine Apples

Cumberland County

Hansel's Orchard

Randall Orchards

Sweetsers Orchard

Cortland Apple

Thompson's Orchard

Franklin County

Morrison Hill Orchard

O'Connor's Orchard

Kennebec County

Chick's Apple & Berry Farm

Kents Hill Orchard

Knox County

Hardy Farms

Hope Orchards

Green apples on trees

School House Farm

Lincoln County

Bailey's Orchard

County Fair Farm

Oxford County

Cooper Farms

Peaked Hill

Pietree Orchard

Penobscot County

Harris Orchard

Maine-ly Apples

Mullis Orchards

North Chester Orchard

Robinson's Orchard

Rollins Orchard

Nodhead Apple

Rowe Orchards

Fortune Apple

Sullivan Orchard

Treworgy Orchards

Sagadahok County

Pleasant Pond Orchard

Rocky Ridge Orchard

Somerset County

Cayford Orchard

North Star Orchards

Sandy River Apple Orchard

The Apple Farm

Waldo County

Elwell Farms

Hillcrest Orchards

York County

Apple Acres Farm

Brackett's Orchard

Dole's Orchard

Giles Family Farm

Kelly Orchards

Libby and Son U-Picks

McDougal Orchards

Snell Family Farm

Spiller Farm

The Orchard at Chase Farms

50+ Apple Orchards of Maine No matter what corner of Maine you may be starting from, you'll be able to find an orchard near you. Orchards across Maine offer fresh fruit, cider and a plethora of other products that are great to eat but also fun to pick right off the tree. Check out this list of 50+ apple orchards to visit this fall in Maine.