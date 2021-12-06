There’s a Snowball’s Chance in Hell of Maine Having a White Christmas
Some of you are super happy and then there are the traditionalists who are super bummed.
I'm a traditionalist. I like a white Christmas. Hell, I like snow. Sure I complain just like the next person about shoveling it and driving in it. But there's nothing like a good ol' fashion snowstorm. And Maine just hasn't had them like we used to. The week of Christmas, according to Accuweather is...well, pleasant!
And that's the same for the Lewiston/Auburn area...
Bangor...
Even Fryeburg! Isn't it always snowing in Fryeburg? Not this December...
Hell, you can go all the way up to Presque Isle, which is basically South Canada, and still - no snow!
Now, there is a saying in Maine...
If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait a minute.
But still. All models from all sources are pointing to a pretty mild December with little precipitation let alone snow! Ski places are gonna have to use our chilly nights to crank the snow-making guns, because it looks pretty bone dry.